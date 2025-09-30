Welcome to Africanews

Hamas considers ceasefire amid Gaza conflict

A man carries food at UN school used as a shelter for displaced Palestinians in Khan Younis, Tuesday, Sept 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025, The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Gaza

As the war in Gaza nears its third year, a faint glimmer of hope is emerging. Hamas is currently reviewing a ceasefire proposal that has already been approved by U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. For many Palestinians exhausted by years of conflict, the deal has sparked cautious optimism.

“I hope the war stops and there is a ceasefire because we have been tired. Enough. Enough. I swear, we have been very tired,” said Heba Hindawi, a displaced woman from northern Gaza.

The proposed agreement includes a potential ceasefire and the release of hostages, but for some Palestinians, the plan appears one-sided.

“We, as citizens, are concerned that this war ends… But the plan, as it appears, does not fulfill the people's hopes,” said Ahmad Mislih, a resident of Gaza. “Everything written in it serves the enemy's interests more than it serves the people's interests. But in the end, we want to live. We want to live. We call on everyone to work out this plan for the benefit of the people or what remains of the people, the land, and the homes.”

Meanwhile, in Israel, visitors to the Nova music festival memorial, site of a deadly Hamas attack in 2023, say they, too, feel the weight of history.

There is hope, but also hesitation. “We’ve been here before,” one mourner said, echoing the cautious mood. For both sides, the path to lasting peace remains uncertain.

