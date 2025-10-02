Morocco reels in aftermath of violent clashes between protesters and police

After two people were shot during clashes in Leqliaa on Wednesday night, inhabitants assessed the damage in cities like Oujda, where protests had also turned violent.

The calm in the Moroccan city of Oujda is fragile. Some material damage had taken place the night before, as young protesters - mostly members of "Generation Z" - and police clashed, as they did in other cities across the countries.

The protests had remained peaceful for the first three days, with protesters taking care to remain non-violent. They have however denounced repression from the authorities, who have proceeded to arrest dozens of people and have also been accused of shooting dead two protesters on Wednesday night.

Censorship is also rife.

Interviewed by Morocco's national television, inhabitants cautiously assessed the aftermath in the city: "We support the protests but reject the destruction," said one woman.

Another passer-by noted that "there was a group of people who took to the streets, young people with a set of demands that are fair and legitimate, and they were acting peacefully."

Protesters, mostly young people, have taken to the streets across Morocco for the past five days to demand better education and access to healthcare and employment.

The young generation in the country is particularly struggling to find jobs, with around 35% of young people unemployed during 2025's second trimester.