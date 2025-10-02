Two people killed as police fire on anti-government protesters in Morocco

Two people have been killed in a fifth night of anti-government protests in Morocco.

State media said police opened fire on a group of demonstrators tried to storm a police station near the city of Agadir.

Organizers have pleaded for the demonstrations to remain peaceful and criticised police for what they called “repressive security approaches.”

The so-called 'Gen Z protests,' driven largely by young Moroccans are the country’s largest in years.

The demonstrations continue to spread to new areas, underscoring growing anger at what participants say is rampant corruption and neglect of schools and hospitals.

Protesters are angry that the government is spending billions on World Cup preparations at the expense, they say, of schools and hospitals.

In Sale, a working-class city near the capital Rabat, an Associated Press reporter witnessed hundreds of masked teenagers torching cars, banks and shops while smashing windows.

Local media and witnesses reported similar unrest in the south and east, including Inzegane, Ait Amira and Oujda, where a police vehicle rammed into demonstrators, leaving one person injured.

The Interior Ministry said 409 people were arrested since protests began Saturday, with 263 security forces injured along with 23 civilians. Authorities said 142 police vehicles and 20 private cars were damaged.

Amnesty International urged Moroccan authorities to address protesters’ “legitimate demands” for social and economic rights.

The movement, galvanized on TikTok and Discord, has echoed similar youth-led unrest abroad. Protesters chant, “Stadiums are here, but where are the hospitals?” pointing to recent hospital deaths and alleged corruption. Morocco is preparing to host the Africa Cup of Nations this year and the 2030 World Cup, while parliamentary elections loom in 2026.

Officials have denied prioritizing stadiums over services, but the protests have spotlighted stark regional disparities and disillusionment among Morocco’s youth.