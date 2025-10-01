Youth-led protests in Morocco escalate as violent clashes break out

Protestors clashed with police across Morocco Tuesday night, as youth-led demonstrations demanding better education and healthcare entered their fourth day.

The demonstrations, organized by an anonymous online group calling itself "GenZ 212", were coordinated through social media.

In Rabat, dozens were arrested while attempting to chant anti-corruption slogans The Moroccan Association for Human Rights condemned the arrests, calling them unconstitutional, while 37 youths were released on bail pending investigation.

The government has responded by expressing willingness to engage in dialogue with youth and praised what it called the “balanced reaction” of security forces.

Protesters are slamming the Moroccan government for prioritizing stadiums over services, chanting “The stadiums are here, but where are the hospitals?”

They accuse leaders of neglecting health and education while pouring money into events like the 2030 FIFA World Cup.