FIFA’s President Gianni Infantino honored with Global Citizen Award
The president of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), Gianni Infantino, speaks at the Global Citizen Awards ceremony on Wednesday, September 24, 2025,   -  
Stefan Jeremiah/Copyright 2025, The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

USA

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has been honored with the prestigious Atlantic Council Global Citizen Award at a ceremony in New York. The award recognizes individuals who exemplify global leadership and commitment to positive change across borders.

Infantino was acknowledged for his efforts to make football a truly global game, focusing on developing young talent and expanding access to the sport in all corners of the world.

“FIFA is an organization that invests 100% of its revenues in developing the game all over the world,” Infantino said during his acceptance speech. “We give dreams and hope to children — to girls and boys — in 211 countries. That’s what they need. That’s why we are here, and that’s why I’m proud to stand here today.”

Now in its 14th edition, the Global Citizen Awards also honored French President Emmanuel Macron and Argentine President Javier Milei. Previous recipients include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Melon.

The Atlantic Council established the award to celebrate individuals who embody the spirit of global citizenship through leadership, vision, and impact across international communities.

