Burkina, Mali, Niger residents hail ICC exit as step to sovereignty

People in Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali have welcomed the Alliance of Sahel States’ withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC), framing it as a step toward full independence.

The three members of the West African alliance on Monday announced their immediate departure from the United Nations-backed body calling it an "instrument of neo-colonialist repression".

Emmanuel Kafando, a resident Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso, described the decision as a good one in terms of “total independence” for the country.

“It was high time we left this court, which was practically designed - or pre-designed - only for African leaders and not for all the leaders of the world,” he said.

His view was echoed by another resident in the capital, Lionel Dolomweogo, who said he welcomed the news “with great satisfaction and joy”.

“Because we are sovereign, and every sovereign state must be able to take responsibility in all areas, including social and economic justice.”

The three military-led states created the alliance in 2023, and have since grown increasingly isolated from the West and drawn closer to countries such as Russia.

Their armies have faced accusations of crimes against civilians, as violence has escalated in the region against jihadist groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.

While supporters in Bamako, Niamey, and Ouagadougou have hailed the withdrawal from the ICC, international observers say it may reduce avenues for prosecuting these crimes.

The court was set up in 2002 to legally pursue cases of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and aggression.