Guinea-Bissau: Ex-PM Pereira says will return to country to seek presidency

Guinea-Bissau's former prime minister, Domingos Simoes Pereira is planning a return to the country – and a run for the presidency.

Simoes Pereira, who leads the opposition African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde, made the announcement in Lisbon (PAIGC). He settled in the Portuguese capital shortly after President Embalo dissolved Guinea-Bissau's National Assembly in 2023.

Speaking to the Guinea-Bissau diaspora, Simoes Pereira said he feared for his safety in returning to the country but said it was his duty to continue the fight.

Embalo said the opposition leader could return without any problem but warned him against contesting the results of the November election.

If he does run, this will be Simoes Pereira’s fourth attempt at the presidency.