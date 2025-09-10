Welcome to Africanews

Flash floods wash away crops, roads in Morocco

A desert oasis is flooded due to heavy rains in Tazarine, Zagora, southern Morocco, on Sunday, September 8, 2024   -  
STR/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

By Africanews

with EBU

Floods

On Tuesday evening, the provinces of Agouatim and Moulay Brahim in Al Haouz were hit by severe thunderstorms and heavy rains that caused flash floods in valleys such as Ghghaya and Bahja.

The floods swept away cars, submerged homes in the village of Akni, disrupted traffic between Marrakech and Moulay Brahim, and damaged shops and residences.

Authorities mobilized equipment to carry out emergency repairs and works.

Flooding was also felt in the Imlil region, where torrents carrying massive boulders and tree trunks devastated crops and washed away entire sections of roads. 

In the Drâa-Tafilalet region, floods cut off several major roads, paralyzing traffic and leaving vehicles stuck in the sand.

