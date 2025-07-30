Welcome to Africanews

Floods kill at least 25 people in northeastern Nigeria

Cars drive on a flooded streets after a heavy downpour in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday, July 10, 2024.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Nigeria

Parts of northeastern Nigeria are now underwater after a heavy deluge triggered flash flooding across Adamawa State. The flooding began Sunday in five communities around Yola, sweeping away homes and livelihoods.

At least 25 people have died, and 11 more remain missing. The disaster has displaced 5,560 residents, prompting the government to establish a camp for the displaced and distribute basic necessities such as food, water, and shelter.

Flooding is a recurring danger during Nigeria’s wet season. In recent years, prolonged dry spells due to climate change have intensified rainfall, resulting in sudden and severe floods during even brief wet periods.

In late May, similar torrential rains devastated Mokwa, a farming village in Niger State, killing at least 200 people. And last year, more than four million people across West Africa were affected by floods, a threefold increase compared to 2023, according to United Nations data.

With climate change worsening weather extremes, northern Nigeria remains highly vulnerable. Humanitarian agencies are urging authorities to strengthen emergency planning and infrastructure to protect communities from escalating flood risks.

