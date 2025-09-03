Congo begins electoral roll revision ahead of 2026 presidential vote

The Republic of Congo has launched a revision of its electoral rolls ahead of the presidential poll due to take place in March next year.

On Monday, across the capital, Brazzaville, banners could be seen emphasising the importance of the process, which is set to last two months.

Officials say the operation aims to ensure transparency and guarantee the credibility of the poll which will see incumbent President Denis Sassou-Nguesso stand again.

The 81-year-old has been head of state over two periods, the first from 1979-1992, and second, since 1997 winning back-to-back re-elections.

In 2015, he made a constitutional change bypassing the 70-year age limit and increasing the number of 5-year-terms to three.

Last month, opposition leader Clément Mierassa, said Sassou-Nguesso should not be allowed to stand for another term in office.

Since Monday, boards displaying electoral lists have been set up at town halls with officials stressing the importance of the revision.

Citizens are being reminded that their name must appear there or they will not be allowed to cast their ballot.

The operation also aims to eliminate deceased voters.

In the last presidential election held in 2021, there were more than two and a half million registered voters in Congo-Brazzaville.

Citizens have until 30 October to ensure they are registered.