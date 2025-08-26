Woody Allen’s appearance at Moscow film festival draws sharp condemnation from Ukraine

Woody Allen
American filmmaker Woody Allen has come under fire after appearing virtually at the Moscow International Film Week, prompting a strong rebuke from Ukraine.
Allen joined a “legends of world cinema” session via video conference alongside pro-Kremlin director Fyodor Bondarchuk. During the talk, he praised Russian film, noting admiration for Sergei Bondarchuk’s classic War and Peace, and expressed openness to directing a movie in Russia if invited.
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry condemned his participation as “a disgrace and an insult to the sacrifice of Ukrainian actors and filmmakers” harmed in the war. The ministry accused Allen of lending credibility to a festival aligning with Putin’s backers, and warned that culture must not be used to whitewash crimes or as a propaganda tool.
Allen responded via The Guardian, stating he strongly opposes Putin and the war in Ukraine, describing it as “appalling.” Yet, he defended artistic dialogue, arguing that “cutting off artistic conversations is never a good way to help.”
