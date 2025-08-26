Somalia's president and opposition leaders reach historic election agreement

Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud and four key opposition leaders have signed an agreement concerning the upcoming elections in Somalia.

The agreement, finalized on August 25, 2025, outlines the framework for the country's electoral process.

This follows the adoption of a new electoral law by Parliament in October 2024, which establishes universal suffrage for the 2026 elections.

While this reform is seen as a progressive step forward, it has faced considerable backlash from opposition members who are committed to the existing indirect clan-based system.

President Mohamoud expressed optimism, stating, “The doors to state reconstruction are now open,” after two months of intense discussions that led to this agreement.

Key elements of the agreement include the election of the President by Parliament, while Members of Parliament will be elected through a system of universal suffrage.

Additionally, political parties that secure at least 10% of the parliamentary seats will gain official recognition. Crucially, all political actors have pledged to work towards the transition to a "one person, one vote" electoral system.

However, this agreement has also exposed divisions within the opposition.

Despite this victory for President Mohamoud, he may face ongoing challenges from a fragmented opposition, particularly from former President Sherif Sheikh Ahmed, who argues that Somalia's current security situation does not support such significant electoral reforms. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story in Somalia.