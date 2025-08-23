Congo prosecutor seeks death penalty for former President Joseph Kabila

On Friday, the country’s public prosecutor called for the death penalty for former President Joseph Kabila, who is being tried in absentia for treason, war crimes, and supporting the M23 rebel group.

Kabila, who ruled from 2001 to 2019, took power at just 29 after the assassination of his father, former President Laurent Kabila. He later delayed elections for two years past his term, sparking widespread unrest.

The government accuses him of backing Rwanda-supported M23 rebels, who in recent months have captured major cities in eastern Congo. Kabila returned from self-imposed exile in April, arriving in Goma, a city under rebel control, raising even more questions about his ties to the insurgency. His current whereabouts remain unknown.

In court, Gen. Lucien René Likulia, representing the prosecution, also requested a 20-year sentence for Kabila’s alleged condoning of war crimes and 15 years for conspiracy, though no further details were provided.

Kabila’s immunity as a senator for life was revoked in May. His allies call the trial politically motivated. Ferdinand Kambere, a former minister under Kabila, called the move “a disgrace for the Republic.” Meanwhile, security analyst Henry-Pacifique Mayala said the prosecution’s case appears more like a “settling of scores” than a genuine pursuit of justice.

A verdict date has not been set.