DRC: Joseph Kabila's death sentence sends shockwaves through Goma

In eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the death sentence handed down to former president Joseph Kabila has sparked strong reactions.

The military court’s decision especially resonates in Goma. The city has been under the control of the AFC/M23 rebel alliance since January.

Kabila had come to Goma just a few months ago to meet with the population. After the news of his death sentence, the concern of Goma residents is palpable. Many fear Kabila's conviction will bring greater violence and divisions.

“His arrest could worsen the situation regarding the war. If he is really working with the M23, they will be angry when he is arrested," motorcycle taxi driver Alewis Sambuka told Africanews.

Some, like Goma resident Amani Safari, also argue that Kabila's conviction "won't bring peace. [The parties] should sit down together to see how they can find a solution.”

The former head of state was tried and sentenced to death on serious charges including treason, war crimes and participation in an insurrection movement.

The M23 immediately reacted to this sentence with a clear message. The rebel group strongly opposes the conviction.

"The death sentence handed down to president Joseph Kabila based on his alleged links with the AFC/M23 is not only a theatrical display of justice, but also a serious violation of the declaration of principles [signed by Kinshasa and Kigali in Qatar in July]," said Lumumba Kambere, the spokesperson of the M23 North Kivu governor.

Fuelling divisions

The shockwave caused by this conviction could worsen the already fragile political and security climate in eastern DRC.

In a region ravaged by incessant armed violence, decisions seen as unfair or arbitrary can fuel divisions, according to independent analyst Hubert Masomeko.

"I believe that the conviction of Joseph Kabila will have a negative effect on national unity,” he told Africanews.

“All stakeholders, including the international community, have called on the DRC to create conditions for internal dialogue in order to promote national unity in relation to what is happening in the DRC," he added.

Kabila’s sentence also comes on the eve of a crucial diplomatic meeting between Kinshasa and Kigali which is supposed to relaunch vital operations against the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda.

But on the ground in eastern Congo, skepticism prevails. In a country already weakened by decades of violence, many fear that the Democratic Republic of Congo will sink even further into a spiral from which it is struggling to escape.