Hope for peace as DRC and M23 sign ceasefire framework

A far-reaching truce aimed at ending the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has been signed by the Congolese government and the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group. The agreement, reached in Doha, Qatar, includes a permanent halt to hostilities on land, in the air, and on water. It also bans sabotage, hate propaganda, and any attempt to seize new territory by force.

Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, welcomed the breakthrough. “The Declaration of Principles signed today paves the way for direct negotiations towards a comprehensive peace that addresses the deep-rooted causes of the conflict, with a commitment to implement the agreement's articles responsibly,” he said.

Both sides have pledged to cooperate fully with international and regional bodies. A key provision is a roadmap to restore state authority in eastern DRC, where the government has long struggled to maintain control.

U.S. Senior Advisor Massad Boulos emphasized the importance of reaffirming national sovereignty, calling it “a normal thing for any country,” and stressed the need for continued dialogue and persistence.

The agreement also addresses the humanitarian fallout from years of violence. It ensures the safe, voluntary, and dignified return of refugees and displaced persons, in accordance with international law. The deal also includes commitments to work with UN peacekeepers and regional mechanisms to protect civilians.

Final peace talks are set to conclude by August 1.