Ceasefire agreement between Kinshasa and M23 revives hope for lasting peace in eastern DRC

A long-awaited breeze of hope is emerging in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. After years of violence and the displacement of countless civilians, a principle agreement has been signed between the Congolese government and the M23 rebel movement, often accused of receiving support from Rwanda.

The accord, signed in Doha under the mediation of Qatar, commits both parties to protecting civilians while fully respecting the territorial sovereignty of the DRC. In Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, which has been under M23 control since January, the announcement has sparked a cautious but genuine sense of optimism.

“We are very happy to hear they are trying to reach an agreement to end the war. It would be a great thing to see the country united again and people able to move freely without borders,” said Fidèle Kasereka, a local motorcycle taxi driver, speaking to Africa News.

“We want peace. We want real results from these negotiations, not just talks today followed by fighting tomorrow. We’re suffering deeply here,” added Adèle Faida, a Goma resident.

The agreement includes a permanent ceasefire and explicitly bans any military attacks, aerial bombardments, or territorial advances. For many residents, the announcement brings both relief and skepticism.

“Diplomacy sometimes requires military readiness, that’s true. But we, the people, don’t want weapons anymore. Weapons have left us hungry and have taken away our parents and our children. It’s unbearable,” said Gueule Mamlaka, another Goma resident.

The international community has welcomed the agreement as a “significant step,” while urging continued vigilance. France and the United Nations peacekeeping mission MONUSCO have stressed the importance of swift, concrete, and sincere implementation.

Among Congolese civil society and segments of the political class, the agreement is viewed as a symbolic but vital milestone on the path toward durable peace.

“We welcome the Doha talks. This is a step forward, a major breakthrough. The M23 and the government have both made commitments. We hope it leads to real dialogue, but the broader political crisis must also be addressed,” said political figure Grâce Omar.

The agreement took effect immediately. A monitoring mechanism is set to be established to ensure that all parties uphold their commitments. Direct negotiations are expected in the coming weeks, with the goal of reaching a comprehensive peace agreement by next summer, aligned with the protocol signed on June 27 between Kinshasa and Kigali.