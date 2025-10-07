DRC: Military court convicts 23 people over collaboration with Allied Democratic Forces

The Beni garrison military court handed down its verdict on Monday evening, after two weeks of an intense trial in a case of collaboration with the Allied Democratic Forces. The trial marks a turning point in the fight against terrorism in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Twenty-three people received sentences ranging from five to 20 years of penal servitude. They were convicted on charges of participation in an insurrectionary movement, criminal conspiracy, as well as financing and carrying out acts of terrorism.

Civil society welcomed this decision, even though appeals remain possible.

The court's presiding judge, Lieutenant Colonel Nyembo, recognised the severity of the sentences given, "in application of article 7 of the military criminal code."

His words underlined the seriousness of the charges and the determination of the military justice system to send a clear message.

These convictions target individuals whose involvement in the activities of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group affiliated with the Islamic State, has been established.

Whether through direct participation in attacks or logistical and financial support, the court has drawn a clear line between innocence and guilt. The territories of Beni, Lubero, and Ituri, which are often targets of ADF violence, are hoping that these judgments will bring a glimmer of hope and improved security.

A decision welcomed by civil society

But the legal process is far from over. Defence layer Maître Paluku has already announced his clients' plan to appeal the verdict .

“Where we find that something is not right, we will appeal, especially since the law provides for two degrees of jurisdiction. It is our right," he told Africanews.

"When we are not satisfied with the outcome for one of our clients, we will refer the case to a higher court to continue the proceedings.”

The heaviest sentence — 20 years of penal servitude for financing and acts of terrorism — was handed down to Judison Kasereka Katrisa. This decision resonates deeply with the local population, worn out by years of insecurity.

Pépin Kavitha, president of Beni's civil society, expressed his community's satisfaction. “We welcome this conviction,” he said.

“We want all those who have been arrested to be brought back to Beni to stand trial. This will serve as an example to others here in Beni," he added. This urgent plea highlights the crucial need for local justice and a sense of exemplarity to deter further acts of violence.

Ongoing violence

This ruling comes amid ongoing violence and escalating attacks by the ADF. In early September, the region was rocked by yet another tragedy when rebels killed around 100 people in Ntoyo in North Kivu, targeting residents who had gathered for a funeral.

This event served as a reminder of the ADF's relentless brutality and the urgent need for a robust judicial and security response.

The eastern provinces of the DRC, Ituri and North Kivu, have become the scene of a major humanitarian and security crisis, with populations living under the constant threat of violence.

The severity and scope of the Beni military court's verdict marks an important step in the long and difficult battle for peace and justice in this tormented region.

It remains to be seen whether these convictions, beyond their punitive aspect, will actually help to curb the expansion of armed groups and restore the security and serenity so long awaited by the local populations.