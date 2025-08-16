South Africa starts a soul-searching 'national dialogue' about poverty, inequality and other issues

South Africa has launched a sweeping national dialogue to confront the country’s biggest challenges, including poverty, inequality, corruption, and an unemployment rate above 30 percent.

The two-day convention in Pretoria marks the start of what President Cyril Ramaphosa calls a soul-searching process involving civic groups, political parties, and ordinary citizens. It follows the ANC’s loss of its parliamentary majority in the 2024 election, which led to the formation of a coalition government.

Ramaphosa says the talks are meant to be inclusive and led by the people. He has appointed an Eminent Persons Group made up of respected figures such as rugby captain Siya Kolisi, actor John Kani, and former judge Edwin Cameron.

However, the initiative has faced criticism. The Democratic Alliance withdrew after a political dispute and called the talks a waste of public funds. The MK Party is also refusing to participate.

There are concerns over the estimated 40 million dollar cost, and some accuse the ANC of using the dialogue to boost its image ahead of local elections. Several foundations pulled out of the opening convention, citing poor planning.

The dialogue will continue in phases across all nine provinces, with another convention likely early next year.