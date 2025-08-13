Trump warns of "severe consequences" if Russia doesn't stop war in Ukraine

Ahead of a bilateral meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, US president Donald Trump warned of "severe consequences" if Russia doesn't stop its war against Ukraine after the Moscow-Washington summit.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday there will be “very severe consequences” if Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn’t agree to stop the Ukraine war after Friday’s summit.

The US president also said that his call with Ukraine’s president and European leaders earlier in the day on Wednesday was “very friendly” and rated it a 10 out of 10.

Trump is meeting with Putin in Alaska on Friday and says the one-on-one will happen before any discussions involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

European leaders organized a call on Wednesday so that Trump could speak with Zelenskyy.

But Trump didn’t answer questions subsequently on whether he insisted the Putin meeting be done without Zelenskyy.