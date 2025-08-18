Zelensky brings backup in first White House visit since Trump shouting match

European leaders will accompany Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he returns to the White House on Monday for the first time since a disastrous Oval Office meeting in February.

After an unfruitful summit in Alaska between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, commentators have argued that Monday’s talks in Washington could be decisive for a potential peace deal to end the war in Ukraine.

Here are the 3 things you need to know before today’s meeting:

Time table

At midday local time in Washington, D.C, the top cadre of European political powers will arrive at the White House.

On the guest list are French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

An hour later, President Zelensky will be greeted by Trump before heading into a bilateral meeting at 13:15 EST.

Then at 14:15 EST, Trump will welcome the European leaders, and a group photo will be taken before a final meeting kicks off between Trump, Zelensky, and all the European delegates.

”Big day at the White House tomorrow. Never had so many European Leaders at one time. My great honor to host them!!! President DJT”, Trump wrote on his social media, Truth, late Sunday.

Why is European leaders coming along?

It is clear that Europe is intent on avoiding a repetition of Zelensky and Trump’s last meeting in Washington, where a planned signing of a mineral deal took a dramatic turn.

In a heated exchange in front of the world press in February, Trump accused the Ukrainian President of being '‘disrespectful’' and of ‘'gambling with World War III. Zelensky was then kicked out of the White House without a deal.

It is hard to imagine that similar scenes will play out during Monday’s meeting with more even teams. Yet, European leaders hope that a united front will do more than just discourage bully tactics.

After Friday’s talks in Alaska, Putin appears to have swayed Trump back on his side as the U.S President seemingly has given up on key demands, including an unconditional ceasefire.

Europe hopes that their strong coalition in Washingon will counterbalance Putin’s rapport with Trump, and ensure that no deal is cut behind closed doors without Kiev or Bruxelles.

Key issues to be discussed

TERRITORY: After the Alaska summit, an outline of Putin’s demands for a peace deal has emerged in American media. Russia wants major territory concessions from Ukraine, including all of the eastern Donetsk region, where Ukrainian forces still control 30%.

President Zelensky has been clear that Ukraine’s constitution does not allow him to formally recognize Russian occupations – including the Crimea peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.

On Sunday, Trump posted on Truth Social that regaining Crimea was off the table,

"President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight," he wrote Sunday night on social media. “Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!”, the President said.

Reports have emerged that Euopean leaders privately accepts the premise of ’land for peace’, and that this will be a discussion point in Monday’s meeting; however, publically they stress that decisions over territory are a matter for Ukraine alone.

SECURITY GUARANTEES: The other major obstacle in reaching a peace agreement has been security guarantees. Since the full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine has been clear in its wish to join the transatlantic defense alliance, NATO. I request that this has been supported in Europe and fiercely rejected by the Kremlin.

On Sunday, Trump ruled out Ukraine joining NATO, yet another breakthrough might be underway.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's special security envoy who was in Alaska on Friday, told US media that Russia has agreed to allow the US and other countries in the so-called coalition of the willing” to give Ukraine robust” security guarantees with language akin to NATO’s Article 5.

Article 5 is the Nato agreement, which states that an armed attack on one member country is considered an attack on all its 32 members.

Zelensky described the US's security guarantee offer as "historic".

It is still unclear how countries plan to uphold any security guarantees. The British government has suggested it would be ready to deploy a "reassurance force" once the war is over, which Downing Street said will "help secure Ukraine's skies and seas and regenerate Ukraine's armed forces".

Ukrainian and U.S leadership is seeking a trilateral meeting between Zelenskyy, Trump and Putin to discuss the frameworks of a peace deal.