Zelensky set to meet US president Monday after no breakthrough in US-Russia Talks

Talks between the US President and Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded without an agreement on ending the war in Ukraine, despite being widely anticipated as a possible turning point.

During the meeting, Putin supported Donald Trump's long-standing claim that the invasion of Ukraine would not have happened if he were in office.

"Today, we hear President Trump saying that if he were president, there would be no war. I think that would have been the case. I confirm that," Putin said. "Trump and I had a strong, practical, and trusting relationship. I believe we can still end this conflict, and the sooner the better."

Although no deal was reached, Trump expressed optimism about the path ahead.

"The meeting was a very warm meeting. He's a very strong guy, he's tough as hell, but it was warm between two very important countries," Trump said. "I think we're pretty close to it. Now look, Ukraine has to agree to it. Maybe they'll say no because Biden handed out money like it was candy. We gave 350 billion dollars. Europe gave much less, but still a lot."

The outcome is disappointing for Trump, who has repeatedly promised to end the war on his first day back in the White House.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Trump for over an hour following the Alaska peace talks. He is now expected to travel to Washington for a meeting with Trump on Monday as negotiations continue.