UN condemns deadly attacks on civilians by the Rwandan-backed M23 armed group

The UN Human Rights Office has condemned the escalation in deadly attacks on civilians by the Rwandan-backed M23 armed group in eastern DRC amid continued fighting, despite the ceasefire that was recently signed in Doha.

Jeremy Laurence, Spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said the M23 killed at least 319 civilians, backed by members of the Rwanda Defence Force, between 9 and 21 July in four villages in the Rutshuru territory of North Kivu Province.

"Most of the victims, including at least 48 women and 19 children, were local farmers camping in their fields during the planting season. We also condemn attacks against civilians by other armed actors. We have documented multiple such attacks in the North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri Provinces in July, including by the ADF and CODECO armed groups," said Jeremy.

He added, "All attacks against civilians must stop immediately, and all those responsible must be held to account. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk renews his call on all parties to the conflicts in eastern DRC to protect civilians from harm, and to uphold all their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law. He also urges all parties to the recently signed declaration of principles to commit to the peace process in good faith, and to act decisively to end the cycles of recurring violence."

The DRC army has long struggled against the rebel group, and has now been grappling with a complex web of attacks since renewed hostilities with the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels.