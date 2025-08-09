DRC: Tshisekedi reshuffles government, appoints two opposition politicians

The changes are not radical at first view... but to observers, they are notable nonetheless.

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Tshisekedi, reshuffled parts of his government on Friday in a move that has long been awaited by the population following "political consultations" that were launched earlier in the year.

The head of state notably brought in two opposition politicians: Adolphe Muzito, a former prime minister, was named vice prime-minister and will also be in charge of the budget.

And Floribert Anzuluni, leader of a minor opposition party, was named head of regional integration.

Several other officials remained in the government, but changed jobs, among them notably Eve Bazaiba, who transitioned from the environment ministry to social affairs, and Aimé Boji, permuted from the budget ministry to industry.

Judith Suminwa, meanwhile, remains prime minister.

According to some analysts, these changes could be a way for the Congolese president to consolidate his party and reach a political consensus around his figure.

The next presidential election in the DRC is set for 2028.