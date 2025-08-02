African Union takes over all peace initiatives on eastern DR Congo

African leaders, on Friday, resolved to have one Africa-led peace initiative for the conflict in eastern Congo.

During a meeting with representatives from the African Union and member states to discuss the security crisis in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, William Ruto of Kenya and President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe led resolutions to merge the mediation and secretariat structures of the EAC (East African Community), SADC (Southern African Development Community), and African Union into a unified effort led by the AU in Addis Ababa.

Ruto told the meeting that it was a "turning point."

"There is now one African-led process that brings on board all the other initiatives: Nairobi, Luanda and any other initiative into one coherent process on the situation in Eastern DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo)," he said calling the current situation "dire."

"There is a humanitarian situation, there is a serious security situation and instability that not only affects Eastern DRC, not only affects DRC and Rwanda but also affects our region."

In July, Congo and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels signed a declaration of principles for a permanent ceasefire in eastern Congo, where ethnic tensions and quest for rich minerals have resulted in one of Africa’s longest conflicts with thousands killed this year.

The African Union called the signing, facilitated by Qatar, a “major milestone” in peace efforts.

Another peace deal brokered by the United States was signed at the State Department, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio standing between the foreign ministers of Rwanda and Congo. Rubio called it “an important moment after 30 years of war.”

M23 is the most prominent armed group in the conflict in eastern Congo, and its major advance early this year resulted in thousands of deaths and 7 million people displaced.