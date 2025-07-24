South Africa: national assembly passes last part of annual budget bill

South Africa
Relief in South Africa: after months of disagreements, the country's lower house of parliament passed the last piece of legislation for its budget bill on Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release from the South African parliament.
Referred to as the appropriation bill, the legislation had caused political deadlock between the ruling party, the African National Congress, and its biggest coalition partner, the Democratic Alliance.
This had substantially delayed the bill.
The Appropriation Bill is the third major part of the annual budget and determines how much money is allocated to government departments and national programmes.
Parliament said that: "The 2025 budget focuses on reducing government debt, supporting the poor and vulnerable, improving public services such as health and education and stimulating job creation and rebuilding infrastructure."
Total national expenditure for the year will stand at 2.3 trillion rand, according to the government.
Go to video
Nigerian senator barred from parliament accuses Senate leadership of contempt of court
01:23
France: Prime minister proposes cutting two public holidays to save money in 2026 budget
01:03
Fuel allowance scrapped for Ghana's cabinet and public leaders
01:49
Broken windows and lootings: Nairobi businesses deal with protest aftermath
Go to video
Former South African deputy president David Mabuza dies at 64
01:04
South Africa: ANC partner quits key govt initiative as new spat hits coalition