Moroccan Foreign Minister visits North Macedonia for talks on deepening economic ties

Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Burita has visited Skopje for talks with his North Macedonian counterpart, Timco Mucunski.

The ministers said they discussed deepening the political dialogue between the two countries and developing a partnership in the areas of economy, tourism, culture, and infrastructure.

"However, our bilateral relationship is more significant than the politics itself," Mucunski told reporters. "

"They should mean more achievements for our businesses and citizens, too. So, we open the next topic to hold a Business Forum in Morocco, where we will participate with our businessmen, to meet Morocco`s business sector, too, and to point out what kind of investments we should have and trade as well."

Mucunski said North Macedonia and Morocco "share common strategic values," including with the European Union, which Skopje is hoping to join.

"Here I see the relationship that Morocco has with the EU, but also the good relations that Morocco has with the US and the UK, two countries with which we share a strategic partnership," Mucunski said.

Burita and Mucunski said they are working to establishing direct flights between the two countries, a step expected to improve communication and trade.

They also reaffirmed their support for the UN-led process for Western Sahara, highlighting a 2007 Moroccan initiative for autonomy as a credible basis for a solution.

The meeting marked the first visit of a Moroccan Foreign Minister to North Macedonia.