Fear of Iranian missiles forces hundreds to sleep in Tel Aviv train stations

As Iranian missiles continue to strike deep inside Israel, fear and uncertainty have driven hundreds of residents to take shelter in underground train stations near Tel Aviv, turning public transport hubs into makeshift dormitories.

“We’re here because we are very scared about the missiles… they’re so strong,” said Babu Chinabery, a home health aide from India who has lived in Israel for a decade. “It’s very difficult — that’s why we’re coming to sleep here.”

Missiles fired by Iran on Friday set cars ablaze and triggered air raid sirens across southern Israel. This follows a deadly week in which an Iranian missile hit a hospital in Beersheba and struck residential areas in Tel Aviv, injuring over 240 people.

Though the Israeli military responded with strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, fear still grips civilians. Roi Asraf, a resident of Ramat Gan, moved his family into a station after a missile wounded people inside a so-called “safe room.” “If I have to sleep a week of my life in a train station to be safe, I’ll do it,” he said.

The conflict, which erupted on June 13, has left at least 24 Israelis and over 600 Iranians dead, according to rights groups. As missiles continue to rain down, Israel’s underground rail system has become a refuge of last resort.