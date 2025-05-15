Film version of U2 frontman's memoir to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

The film version of U2 frontman Bono’s memoir premieres at the Cannes Film Festival currently underway in the southern French city.

It tells the story of his journey from Dublin schoolboy to global rock star, driven by his difficult relationship with his father.

"He's on my mind because, well, he's the reason I sing and so it's just a, it's a wound that will never close," he said.

After his mother died when he was 14, his grieving father withdrew, and Bono's attempt to be seen and heard by him ultimately led to the formation of the band.

Shortly after her death, and in the same week, Bono met his future U2 bandmates - Adam Clayton, Dave Evans (The Edge) and Larry Mullen Jr.

Bono, whose real name is Paul Hewson, also started dating Ali, who he has been married to since 1982.

"The real star of this movie is my da. I sort of like him better than I like myself because humour has become so important to me," said Bono.

The film, "Bono: Stories of Surrender", is based on the singer's 2023 one-man stage show, which in turn was taken from his celebrated memoir, "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story".

The show at the Beacon Theatre in New York featured hit songs interwoven with tales from the book about his upbringing.

Bono said he learned valuable lessons about film-making from director, Andrew Dominik, and his daughter, Eve Hewson, who is an actor.

He said they explained that the camera knows when you are lying.

"So if you want to tell this story, you'd better get ready to take your armour off, take your sword, put it in the ground, take down your shield,” he said.

“You're going to feel like being naked in front of the whole school, but that's what it takes."

The film streams on Apple TV+ from 30 May.