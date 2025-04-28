ICJ begins hearings on Israel's humanitarian obligations in Palestinian territories

The United Nations’ International Court of Justice opened public hearings on Monday about Israel’s obligations to “ensure and facilitate” humanitarian aid into Palestinian territories.

The five days of hearings respond to a request made in December 2024 by the UN General Assembly, after Israel blocked the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, from operating on its territory.

In a resolution sponsored by Norway, the General Assembly requested an advisory opinion, a non-binding but legally important decision from the court, regarding Israel’s legal obligations.

Lawyers from more than 40 countries claim that Israel's decision breaches the UN Charter.

Speaking on Monday morning, Palestinian representative to the Netherlands Ammar Hijazi told the ICJ that Israel was using aid blockage as “a weapon of war.”

Ardi Imseis, a professor of international law at Queen’s University who spoke “on behalf of the state of Palestine and the Palestinian people”, told the court that UNRWA possessed “experience, expertise and all-important community trust”, making it “absolutely vital.”

The UN agency said it reached 2 million people with food assistance in Gaza during the ceasefire that began on 19 January and was broken when Israel resumed its bombardments on 18 March.

Israel claims that Hamas has infiltrated UNRWA, an allegation that has been contested.

“Israel decided not to take part in this circus. It is another attempt to politicise and abuse the legal process in order to persecute Israel. The goal is to deprive Israel of its most basic right to defend itself”, said Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, speaking from Jerusalem as the hearings opened in The Hague. "This case is part of a systematic persecution and delegitimisation of Israel.”

The ICJ has already issued several rulings demanding that Israel let aid enter Gaza.

In July 2024, the court also ruled that Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories was unlawful.

The new ICJ hearings open as the humanitarian aid system in Gaza is nearing collapse. Israel has blocked the entry of food, fuel, medicine and other humanitarian supplies into Gaza since 2 March.