Heavy equipment needed to clear rubble destroyed in Israeli strike on Jabaliya

Israel’s military on Tuesday destroyed bulldozers and other heavy equipment that had been supplied by mediators to clear the rubble in northern Gaza, Palestinian municipal authorities said.

An Israeli airstrike struck the garage of Jabaliya al-Nazla municipality, destroying nine bulldozers which entered Gaza in February during the ceasefire, the municipality said in a statement.

The bulldozers were provided by the Egyptian-Qatari committee which was monitoring the week-long ceasefire earlier this year.

Also destroyed were trucks used to pump out sewage and a mobile water tank provided by the International Committee of the Red Cross, and a UNICEF-provided mobile generator which the municipality used to operate water wells, it said.

Municipality services, including opening streets, removing water and cleaning sewage lines and water services, have stopped following the strike, it said.

Israel's 18-month offensive against Hamas has destroyed vast areas of Gaza, raising fears that much of it may never be rebuilt.

The territory already had a shortage of heavy equipment, which is also needed to rescue people from the rubble after Israeli strikes and to clear vital roads.

Israel ended the truce last month, renewing its bombardment and ground operations and sealing the territory's 2 million Palestinians off from all imports, including food, fuel and medical supplies.