Demonstrators angry at ICJ's decision to dismiss Sudan's genocide case against UAE

A handful of pro-Sudan demonstrators protested outside the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Monday.

They were angry about a decision made by the top United Nations court to throw out Sudan’s genocide case against the United Arab Emirates.

The ICJ found that it does not have jurisdiction in the case, although it noted deep concern about the spirally violence in Sudan.

While both countries are signatories to the 1948 Genocide Convention, the UAE has a “reservation” to the part of the treaty that allow countries to sue others at the ICJ over disputes.

Sudanese protester Mustafa Dar expressed his disappointment and said they are only asking for justice.

"Justice will never stop in one place, we go further and we will always be looking for our justice. So, what is happening today, this is not the end of the game," he said.

Khartoum had accused the UAE of complicity in genocide in the ongoing civil war in Sudan through its alleged support for the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

It said the Emiratis were arming and funding the rebel paramilitary in its deadly war against the Sudanese army.

As many as 150,000 people are believed to have died in the over two years of conflict between the two sides, and more than 14 million others have been displaced.

The UAE, which has denied the accusations, applauded the court’s decision.

Following the hearing, a senior UAE foreign affairs official, Reem Ketait, told reporters that her country “bears no responsibility for the conflict in Sudan”.

“On the contrary, the atrocities committed by the warring parties are well documented," she said.

Both the RSF and Sudan’s military have been accused of human rights abuses. Meanwhile the civil war shows no sign of easing.