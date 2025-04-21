Welcome to Africanews

Kinshasa reacts to Trump's claim that 'many' Congolese come to US

Trump and VP Vance pause near Oval Office after honoring 2025 College Football champs Ohio State at White House.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

Democratic Republic of Congo

Residents of the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s capital, Kinshasa reacted to comments made by US President Donald Trump about foreign migrants last week.

During a meeting with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, President Trump spoke on curbing migration and the conditions of the US borders, telling his Italian counterpart, "many, many people come from the Congo. I don't know what that is, but they came from the Congo and all over the world they came in."

One Kinshasa resident, Jonathan Bawolo responded to Trump’s statement by saying, "we are a country that is so rich that we’re not selfish, and we don't harass foreigners in the streets to ask for their identity papers".

It was not the first time the American president has made such statements about an African country.

In March, President Trump declared that no one had ever heard of Lesotho during a speech criticising some U.S. foreign aid contracts as a waste of money.

