Mixed feelings in Goma ahead of DR Congo's talks with M23 rebels

As the Congolese government and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels prepare to engage in direct talks in Doha this week, a mix of hope and mistrust hangs over the city of Goma.

The North Kivu capital has been under rebel control since January.

Goma resident, Ange Sango, she has her doubts.

“This isn’t the first time they’ve sat together claiming they’ll reach an agreement, but they don’t, and then they start fighting again. May God touch their hearts so they can agree and we can find peace.”

Some residents are optimistic that the negotiations will finally put an end to the violence that has plagued the region for years.

“I believe they’ll find a solution, but I call on our Congolese government and those occupying Goma to come to an agreement – that’s all,” says Léon Kiyonga.

Others, scarred by years of conflict, express deep scepticism and fear the talks are just another false hope.

Millions of people have been displaced by the fighting, and the humanitarian situation in the region remains dire.

“Living in fear like this is not right. We barely sleep, the fear is overwhelming. Let the leaders go and talk, and may they reach an agreement so the war can end,” says displaced resident, Louise Sabina.

The M23, which has long called for direct negotiations with Kinshasa, has always been seen by President Félix Tshisekedi as a proxy of Rwanda.

Some analysts, like Hubert Masomeko, believe the Doha meeting marks a turning point in efforts to resolve the conflict.

“Since the start of this crisis, there’s been deep mistrust between the two sides. This time, there is a willingness to engage in direct talks,” he says.

“I believe it offers a glimmer of hope. And unlike the Luanda and Nairobi processes, this round of talks has been discreet and confidential, which is promising.”

While the M23 recently withdrew from the town of Walikale, it remains active in Goma and Bukavu, two key cities in the eastern DRC.

What is clear is the road to peace is still long and fraught with obstacles.

The Doha talks are critical in determining the region’s future and the fate of the millions affected by the conflict.