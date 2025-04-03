Hungary withdraws from top war crimes court as Israel's Netanyahu visits

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced Thursday that his country will withdraw from the International Criminal Court, just as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived to red carpet treatment in the country’s capital despite an ICC warrant for his arrest.

Netanyahu's visit to Hungary, which is scheduled to last until Sunday, was only his second foreign trip since the ICC issued the warrant against him in November.

During a joint news conference after their meeting, at which journalists were not permitted to ask questions, Netanyahu praised Hungary's decision to withdraw from the ICC, thanking Orbán for taking a “bold and principled decision.”

“The ICC directs its actions against us fighting a just war with just means,” Netanyahu said.

“You are the first ... state that walks out of this corruption and this rottenness, and I think it’ll be deeply appreciated, not only in Israel but in many, many countries around the world.”

The ICC, based in The Hague, Netherlands, said when issuing its warrant there was reason to believe Netanyahu and former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant had committed crimes against humanity in connection with the war in Gaza, which Israel launched after Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023.

Currently, all countries in the 27-member European Union, including Hungary, are signatories of the ICC, but the court relies on member countries to enforce its rulings.

Hungary joined the court in 2001 during Orbán's first term as prime minister.

Defending his decision to pull Hungary out, Orbán said he believes the ICC "is no longer an impartial court, not a court of law, but a political court. And this was most clearly shown by the decisions regarding Israel”.

The Hungarian leader, regarded by critics as the EU’s most intransigent spoiler in the bloc’s decision-making, is seen as using some of the tactics that Netanyahu has been accused of employing in Israel: subjugation of the judiciary, antagonism toward the EU and cracking down on civil society and human rights groups.

The Israeli leader's visit to Hungary was his second opportunity to travel abroad following the issuing of the warrant after he met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington in February.

It was also a chance to project an image of statesmanship while he faces mounting discontent at home.

Netanyahu has faced mass protests by Israelis who fear his decision to resume the war in Gaza endangers the lives of the remaining hostages held by Hamas.