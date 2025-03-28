Somalia: German nurse kidnapped in 2018 calls for help

A German nurse kidnapped while working in Somalia seven years ago has called on the German government to secure her release, as security in the country remains precarious following an assassination attempt on the president by al-Qaeda and al-Shabab militants.

In a video posted on social media, a visibly distraught Sonja Nientiet explained that her health had deteriorated and that what was keeping her going was the hope of seeing her loved ones again.

On May 3, 2018, Sonja Nientiet was taken through a back door from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) compound in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia . Somali authorities later claimed it was an inside job by a disgruntled former employee.

Christian Cardon , spokesman for the ICRC, said the video gave "hope for his release" .

"The ICRC will continue to work tirelessly, with all its influence, for this result ," he said in a statement, adding that the ICRC was "deeply concerned" about Nientiet's health and that the priority was to release her quickly and safely.

"In order not to compromise these efforts, we cannot provide further information on the kidnapping, nor comment on the circumstances surrounding it ," Cardon said.

Sonja Nientiet, who speaks calmly in English with a German accent in the video, has visibly aged compared to the photos from her youth. She wipes away tears as she describes her rescue as a matter of life and death .

Little has been reported about her since her abduction, and this is only the second video in which she has been seen, following the first in 2018. The German Foreign Ministry said the government does not comment on hostage cases involving German citizens abroad as a matter of policy.

The security situation in Somalia remains fluid with recent attacks by Al-Shabab, the latest of which was the one targeting a presidential convoy last week. The Somali government has intensified its military campaign against Al-Shabab in recent months, with troops gaining territory in Middle Shabelle and other regions.