Al-Shabab fighters kill 1 person, capture 5 others from UN helicopter - Somali officials

Officials in Somalia say al-Qaeda-linked Islamist insurgent group Al-Shabbab on Wednesday (Jan. 10) killed one person and captured five others on a United Nations helicopter in central Somalia.

The helicopter made an emergency landing in Xindheere village an area controlled by the fighters in Galgudug region of the Galmudug state

Mohamed Abdi Aden Gaboobe, the minister of internal security of the Galmudug state, said the helicopter suffered an engine failure.

The official added that six foreigners and one Somali national were onboard.

He told the Associated Press that al-Shabab fighters detained five passengers, and another was shot dead while trying to escape.

One passenger remained at large.

Al-Shabab has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

National broadcaster SNTV reported that the helicopter which was being used for emergency assistance to support the Federal Government.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an aviation official said the helicopter was headed to the eastern town of Wisil for a medical evacuation.