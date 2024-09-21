Al Shabab steps up IED attacks as Somali army goes on offensive

As Somalia advances in its journey towards self-reliance and sustainability in national security, the threat of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) remains critical. Their impact on local communities and national armed forces is devastating: in the last 12 months, about 600 IEDs resulted in about 1,500 casualties throughout the country.

The Somali National Army (SNA), with support from the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), has been leading the fight against the persistent threat posed by IEDs.

“I think everyone in the room knows how serious this threat is. The primary targets are your fellow soldiers in the SNA. It's crucially important that a solution be found to address this threat,” said the UN Acting Secretary-General's Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of a month-long ‘train-the-trainer’ course aimed at enhancing the SNA’s capabilities in countering IEDs.

Many of the guests at the training launch experienced first-hand the perils faced by soldiers.

“We encountered numerous dangers, including enemy blockades and remote-controlled IEDs. We lost many comrades,” recalled Lieutenant Colonel Mohamed Mohamud Awale from his many years of operational experience in the Hiraan and Galgaduud regions.

Another official, Colonel Faisal Ali Noor, shared a vivid memory of tragic IED incidents.

“At times, IEDs detonated while we were digging, resulting in casualties. Due to our limited knowledge, we even resorted to lighting fires to defuse the IEDs, which led to further fatalities,” he explained.

The statistics underscore the grave consequences: in 2023, the SNA reported 378 deaths and 451 injuries due to IEDs, highlighting the ongoing risk to both military personnel and civilians.

As Somalia moves towards assuming full responsibility for its security, courses such as the one starting today in Mogadishu ensure that the country’s national forces are better equipped through training, mentoring and shadowing.