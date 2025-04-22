Burkina Faso military government says it thwarted "major" coup attempt

**Burkina Faso’s military government said on Monday that it had foiled a “major plot” to overthrow the country’s junta leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré.**

The military government first gained knowledge of the plot when it intercepted communications between a high-ranking Burkinabé military officer and terrorist leaders.

**Security Minister Mahamadou Sana** said on state television that plotters included current and former soldiers, as well as terrorists. He cited **Captain René David Ouédraogo** as one of the soldiers who rallied to the plan. Ouédraogo is currently on the run.

The coup attempt aimed to **"sow total chaos, and place the country under the supervision of an international organisation"**, Sana said. Plotters had planned to swarm the presidential palace on 16 April 2025.

This is just the latest attempt to overthrow **Ibrahim Traoré** after he seized power [**in a 2022 coup.**](https://www.africanews.com/2022/01/25/1960-2022-the-long-history-of-coups-d-etat-in-burkina-faso/) The junta had already claimed [**to have foiled a destabilisation plot in September 2024.**](https://www.africanews.com/2024/09/24/burkina-faso-foiled-an-attempt-to-destabilize-the-country-security-minister/)

Traoré's military government had pledged to fight jihadist groups and had even sought support from **Russia**, but security threats persist as 40% of the country remains **under jihadist control.**

The Sahel region remains **an epicentre of terrorist violence** and Burkina Faso was the country most affected by terrorism in 2024 with **1,532 deaths**, according to the **2025 Global Terrorism Index.**

Mahamadou Sana also claimed that the plot instigators are based in **Ivory Coast**. Ivorian authorities have not yet commented on this accusation.

Back in September 2024, Burkina Faso had already accused Ivory Coast of hosting conspirators.

Last week, Burkinabe authorities had arrested several military personnel, including officers, accused of planning to destabilise the government.