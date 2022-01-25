1960 – 2022: The long history of coups d'état in Burkina Faso

The military coup in Burkina Faso intensifies months of deteriorating relations between former President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré and his army, in a country where the population and the military were fed up with the hopelessness of the state in the face of deadly jihadist attacks. Here is a reminder of the coups that have marked the country since its independence in 1960.

1966

On January 3, the army seized power following strikes and demonstrations against austerity. President Maurice Yaméogo, in power since independence, was replaced by Chief of Staff Aboubakar Sangoulé Lamizana. In 1974, following a major political crisis, the constitution was suspended and the Assembly dissolved.

1980

On November 25, after 14 years as head of state, President Sangoulé Lamizana was overthrown. A Military Committee for Recovery for National Progress (CMRPN), led by Colonel Saye Zerbo, took power.

1982

On November 7, a Council for the Salvation of the People (CSP), chaired by Major Jean-Baptiste Ouedraogo, overthrew Colonel Saye Zerbo. Captain Thomas Sankara, who played an important role in the coup, was appointed Prime Minister on January 10, 1983.

1983

On August 4, Captain Thomas Sankara, who had been removed from power in the meantime, became head of a "National Council of the Revolution" (CNR) and established a "democratic and popular revolution. The coup was led by his brother in arms, Captain Blaise Compaoré.

1987

On October 15, Blaise Compaoré, whose differences over how to lead the "revolution" pitted him against Thomas Sankara, took power in a deadly coup: the father of the Burkinabe "revolution" was killed along with 12 of his collaborators.

The trial of the assassination of Thomas Sankara, which is still the subject of a cult, opened in October 2021 in Ouagadougou.

2014

On October 31, Blaise Compaoré was ousted by the street for wanting to change the constitution and remain in power.

2022

On January 24, uniformed soldiers announced on state television that they had seized power and ousted President Marc Roch Christian Kaboré.