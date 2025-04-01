Burkina faso's junta grants amnesty to 21 soldiers convicted in failed 2015 coup

The leader of Burkina Faso’s ruling junta has granted amnesty to 21 soldiers convicted for their roles in a failed coup attempt in 2015, according to an official decree obtained on Monday.

Since September 2022, Burkina Faso has been under military rule following a coup led by Captain Ibrahim Traore. In December 2023, Traore announced a general amnesty for several individuals convicted of attempting to overthrow the transitional government that was established after former President Blaise Compaoré’s ouster.

“The following persons, who have been convicted or prosecuted before the courts for acts committed on Sept. 15 and 16, 2015, are granted amnesty,” the decree stated. The list includes six officers—two of whom were former unit commanders of the presidential guard—alongside 15 non-commissioned officers and enlisted soldiers.

Soldiers to rejoin the army

The decree allows the pardoned soldiers to rejoin the Burkinabe military, which has been engaged in a prolonged battle against extremist groups linked to Al-Qaeda and Daesh for over a decade. However, they will not be entitled to compensation or career advancement.

The 21 soldiers had been convicted in 2019 by a military tribunal in Ouagadougou for charges including harming state security, murder, and treason. However, two high-ranking generals—former chief of staff Gilbert Diendéré and ex-foreign minister Djibril Bassolé—who were considered the masterminds behind the coup attempt, remain excluded from the amnesty. Diendéré was sentenced to 20 years in prison, while Bassolé received a 10-year sentence.

The decree stipulates that those convicted have until June to formally request a pardon. To qualify, they must demonstrate “a patriotic commitment to the reconquest of the territory” and express a willingness to actively participate in the fight against terrorism.

Background on the 2015 coup attempt

Diendéré and Bassolé had led the 2015 coup attempt against the transitional government that was formed after Compaoré was forced to resign in October 2014 following 27 years in power. However, loyalist forces managed to suppress the coup within two weeks, resulting in 14 deaths and 270 injuries.

In December, Burkina Faso’s Justice Ministry announced that approximately 1,200 people convicted in connection with the coup attempt would be eligible for pardons starting in January 2024.