Burkina Faso denounces fake massacre videos

New videos are circulating showing civilians being escorted by armed individuals to an unknown destination. Elderly people and children unable to keep up are threatened with knives. Other footage reveals the lifeless bodies of civilians, allegedly from a massacre in Gayeri, a town in eastern Burkina Faso.

In response, the government condemned the spread of “misleading” videos, which it claims falsely portray “ethnic massacres.” A statement from the government describes this as part of a broader “political-media campaign” aimed at tarnishing the country’s image.

According to the spokesperson, the goal is to stir up “community tensions” and provoke inter-ethnic conflict. He reassured citizens that Burkina Faso remains committed to peace and the rights of all Burkinabè to live freely and with dignity on their ancestral land. In a related development, Prosecutor Blaise Bazié confirmed the opening of an investigation into messages inciting the “extermination” of people from a particular ethnic group, often targeting the Fulani.

An appeal for witnesses has been launched, urging the public to report anyone spreading hate speech online.