Ghana and Morocco move to scrap visa requirements

Ghana and Morocco have agreed to take steps toward waiving visa requirements for all travellers between the two countries, a move aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic ties.

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced that the agreement will be submitted to both parliaments for ratification in the coming weeks. The two nations also committed to expanding cooperation in agribusiness, tourism, and security, following discussions between Ablakwa and Morocco’s Ambassador to Ghana, Imane Ouaadil.

Addressing recent social media claims about violence against Africans in Morocco, Ablakwa said the ambassador refuted reports that 700 Africans had been killed, clarifying that the widely circulated video was from a June 2022 border incident that resulted in 23 fatalities. He assured that no Ghanaian casualties were recorded.

As part of strengthening ties, Morocco has also doubled its annual scholarships for Ghanaian students, increasing the number from 90 to 180.

Separately, Ablakwa met with Russia’s Ambassador to Ghana, Sergei Berdnikov, to discuss bilateral cooperation. He reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to neutrality and its role as a voice for global peace.