SA presidency challenges minister on Ukraine visa deal

South Africa
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s coalition government has been rocked by plans to grant visa-free access to Ukrainian diplomats and government officials.
Home Affairs minister, Leon Schreiber, who is from a different party to the president, announced the deal on Sunday, describing Ukraine a "valued ally".
But the Presidency says Schreiber jumped the gun and made the announcement before it was officially authorised by Ramaphosa.
His African National Congress party (ANC) and Schreiber’s party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), have sharply differed over the country’s relationship with Russia.
DA leader, John Steenhuisen, has criticised Ramaphosa for calling Vladimir Putin a “valuable ally and friend” at the recent BRICS summit.
The party has previously criticised Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the president’s reaffirmation of Russia did not mean SA opposed another country.
“South Africa has also been unwavering in advocating for a peace process [between Moscow and Kyiv] that includes the full participation of both countries,” he said.
While South Africa has a policy of non-alignment, the ANC has strong historical ties with Russia.
International Relations Minister, Ronald Lamola, on Monday hosted his Ukrainian counterpart and said the visa agreement between the two countries is yet to be concluded.
02:06
Putin warns against Ukraine's nuclear ambitions and NATO membership
Go to video
South Africa's 1st democratic Labour Minister, former Reserve Bank Governor Tito Mboweni has died
01:03
24 countries' leaders to come to BRICS summit in Russia, Kremlin says
Go to video
South Africa's top court to rule on reviving President Ramaphosa's impeachment
01:15
Russia marks 2nd anniversary of annexation of four regions in Ukraine
01:00
Fighting rages on both sides of Ukraine-Russia border, as Kiev to present 'victory plan'