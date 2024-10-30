SA presidency challenges minister on Ukraine visa deal

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s coalition government has been rocked by plans to grant visa-free access to Ukrainian diplomats and government officials.

Home Affairs minister, Leon Schreiber, who is from a different party to the president, announced the deal on Sunday, describing Ukraine a "valued ally".

But the Presidency says Schreiber jumped the gun and made the announcement before it was officially authorised by Ramaphosa.

His African National Congress party (ANC) and Schreiber’s party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), have sharply differed over the country’s relationship with Russia.

DA leader, John Steenhuisen, has criticised Ramaphosa for calling Vladimir Putin a “valuable ally and friend” at the recent BRICS summit.

The party has previously criticised Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the president’s reaffirmation of Russia did not mean SA opposed another country.

“South Africa has also been unwavering in advocating for a peace process [between Moscow and Kyiv] that includes the full participation of both countries,” he said.

While South Africa has a policy of non-alignment, the ANC has strong historical ties with Russia.

International Relations Minister, Ronald Lamola, on Monday hosted his Ukrainian counterpart and said the visa agreement between the two countries is yet to be concluded.