Ghana: President Mahama suspends Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo

Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama, has suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo after a preliminary investigation found sufficient grounds for an inquiry into her conduct.

The decision, announced on April 22, follows three petitions calling for her removal and was made in consultation with the Council of State, in accordance with the 1992 Constitution.

Though the details of the allegations remain confidential, they have sparked considerable discussion about judicial accountability in the country. Chief Justice Torkornoo was given 10 days to respond to the petitions and submitted her reply on April 7.

After reviewing her response, the President confirmed that a prima facie case had been established. A five-member committee has been formed to investigate further, consisting of legal and academic professionals, as well as former officials. The committee will work under the provisions of the Constitution.

The Chief Justice’s suspension will remain in place until the committee completes its investigation, which could have significant implications for Ghana’s judicial system.