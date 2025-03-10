Ramadan : Nigerian Muslims use holy month to consolidate family bonds

It is another Holy month of Ramadan, dedicated to fasting, prayer, and reflection, cherished by families around the world. This period is not only about individual devotion but also about strengthening familial bonds through shared experiences. In Nigeria, many Muslims view Ramadan as a festive occasion where family and friends unite to share meals, fostering deeper connections. Ammar Sulaiman, a Muslim, emphasizes the importance of gathering with loved ones during this holy month, as it aligns with the teachings of Prophet Mohammed, who encourages such togetherness to nurture relationships and bring families closer. Imam Mujahid Abdurraman from Annur’s mosque in Abuja highlights the necessity of communal meals during fasting, stating that families should break their fast together. He points out that acts of compassion, such as feeding the needy and supporting one another, are essential during this time, reinforcing the sense of brotherhood. He also reminds the community that fasting is a fundamental pillar of Islam, intended to cultivate a deeper awareness of Allah and encourage various acts of devotion.