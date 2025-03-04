Angolans celebrate annual carnival

Dancing, music and bright outfits filled the streets of Angolan capita Luanda, as Angolans gathered to celebrate the annual carnival.

Isabel Tanda, Director of Rangel Municipal Culture, said, ''we're here to show that previous editions will be different from the current one.''

It's the 47th edition of the major cultural event A lot of preparation goes in to the event; those in charge of the carnival groups say all the hard work has paid off.

Benezito Jacinto, leader of the carnival group União da Bixila, said, ''we're well prepared, really well prepared with everything, yes, we're here to kick some ass, we're not here to play, there are bands waiting for us.''

This year, the event with the anniversary commemorations of 50 years of national independence.

Antonio de Oliveira, Secretary General of Cultural Associations in the capital province of Luanda and member of the Carnival Organizing Committee, said, ''we're in the process of organizing the victories of the radical, the highlight is Angola 50 years, we think we're going to have a very beautiful parade with an effort on the scale of Angola 50 years.''

38 Carnival groups took part in the competitive parade including 15 groups from the children's class. The top five groups were rewarded with a monetary prize. Among those who secured one of the top spots is Benezito.

''We've been taking part since 2009, and in 2024 we took third place, then moved up to class A, and today we're presenting ourselves to represent the fruits of our labor,'' she said.

The theme for this year's event is “preserving and enhancing achievements, building a better future''.