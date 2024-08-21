Meet the designer behind some of the outfits at this year's Notting Hill Carnival

Designer Chesska Robinson is busy all year round creating costumes worn by those taking part in parades at London's Notting Hill Carnival, which celebrates Caribbean heritage.

Dozens of groups, known as mas bands, will compete to be named the best in the festival's masquerade section. ''Mas band consists of a group of people that take a truck to Notting Hill Carnival, or to any carnival, with masqueraders'', says Chesska. ''Some have bands on them which play pan (steel drums), and then some have DJs which play kind of like a samba music.''

Having started in the 1960s, the event is one of the longest running street parties in the world. According to Chesska, the costumes have evolved over time, but that the spirit of the festival has remained the same. ''As you know, Instagram's grown, it's had an influence on how things are displayed and across all industries, but specifically with mas, it is definitely become a lot sassier'', the designer says.

Notting Hill Carnival is always held on the last weekend of August.

Every year, more than 2 million people flock to watch the lively parade though the streets of west London.