Opening of FIFA talent academy marks a new era for Mauritania football

FIFA aims to establish 75 elite FIFA Talent Academies worldwide by the end of 2027, aligning with its strategic vision for the global football landscape.

A notable event took place in Mauritania on Tuesday, where the country celebrated two significant milestones in its football development journey.

The inauguration of the FIFA Talent Academy, the first of its kind in Africa, coincided with the grand reopening of the newly expanded Cheikha Ould Boidiya Stadium.

Jill Ellis, FIFA's Chief Football Officer, expressed her enthusiasm for the occasion, stating, "This is a wonderful day, not just for Mauritania but for FIFA."

She highlighted the importance of the collaboration that led to the academy's launch and the joy of seeing children engage in football activities.

Ellis emphasized the rewarding nature of the day, marking a significant step forward for both the nation and the organization.

The Mauritanian Football Association (FFRIM) welcomed various political and international football dignitaries to celebrate this landmark event in the capital.

Ahmed Yahya, the association's president, remarked on the importance of this development, noting that the national association now has a stadium fully funded by the FIFA Forward Programme.

He shared that the initial phase of the program allowed for an increase in capacity to 8,000, and with further funding, the stadium's capacity will rise to 16,000, significantly enhancing the country's football infrastructure and its overall perception.