DRC: Malaria cited as cause of deaths, and infections in Equateur province

A false alarm. Dozens of deaths and hundreds of cases which sparked panic in Congo's Equateur province have been attributed to malaria. Initial suspicions had pointed to a mystery disease.

Hundreds of individuals have been diagnosed with malaria in northwest Congo as health authorities seek to determine the reasons behind a rise in cases that has exceeded 1,000 and resulted in at least 60 fatalities.

The World Health Organization noted that while malaria, transmitted by mosquitoes, is common in Congo's Equateur province, other potential causes have not been dismissed.

The U.N. health agency indicated that it remains uncertain whether the outbreaks are interconnected.

“Comprehensive epidemiological and clinical assessments, along with additional laboratory analyses, are still required,” stated WHO's Africa office.

Nearly 1,100 cases have been documented since the initial outbreaks were identified in two villages located over 100 miles apart in late January.

Africa’s leading public health organization reported that infections have been found in five villages and is exploring whether water or food sources might be contributing to the illnesses, alongside flu and typhoid.

However, Dr. Ngashi Ngongo from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mentioned in an online briefing that tests are primarily indicating malaria.

"Of the 70 blood smear tests conducted, approximately 78% returned positive for malaria, while rapid tests showed about 55% positivity," he explained.