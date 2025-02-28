Humanitarians call for $2.5B to aid 11 million in DR Congo

Humanitarian agencies are seeking $2.54 billion to provide vital support and protection for over 11 million people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). This urgent request is driven by continuous attacks from M23 rebels in the eastern part of the country and a critical shortage of funding.

The United Nations and its partners revealed on Thursday their plan to launch a 2025 Humanitarian Response Initiative in collaboration with Congolese authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric stated, “The initiative aims to raise $2.5 billion to deliver life-saving aid and protection to over 11 million individuals, including 7.8 million internally displaced persons within the country.”

During a press briefing in New York, Dujarric highlighted that the nation has been grappling with a multifaceted humanitarian crisis for years, primarily fueled by conflict, natural disasters, and disease outbreaks.

He noted, “Recent months have seen a surge in violence in the East, exacerbating an already critical humanitarian situation and increasing the needs of those affected.”

Bruno Lemarquis, the Humanitarian Coordinator in the region, emphasized that “all warning signals are flashing red,” with Dujarric adding that the focus remains on adapting humanitarian efforts to the evolving crisis in the East, ensuring that essential aid reaches the most vulnerable populations, no matter their location.

Last year, humanitarian partners successfully mobilized a record $1.3 billion, aiding over 7 million individuals.

Dujarric expressed gratitude for the generosity of donors and emphasized the need for continued support, urging all who can assist to provide funding, access, and necessary resources to help those in need in the DRC this year.

Earlier on Thursday, tragic events unfolded as two explosions at a rally involving M23 rebel group leaders and local residents in eastern Congo resulted in at least 11 fatalities and 60 injuries.